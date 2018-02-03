Pelech is third on the Islanders with a plus-10 rating.

The Islanders have had their issues on defense all season but Pelech is not part of the problem. He doesn't have the skating skills of a Nick Leddy or the booming shot of Ryan Pulock but he is turning into a solid stay at home defender who knows how to take care of the puck in his own zone. Pelech has also scored his first two goals of the season during his past eight games. He is rewarding the Islanders' faith in him when they signed him to a four-year contract last July.