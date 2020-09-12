Pelech scored a goal, dished six hits, blocked three shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Pelech was solid at both ends of the ice Friday, and he scored his first career playoff goal at 11:50 of the second period. The blueliner now has five points, 54 hits, 41 blocks and a plus-17 rating in 19 outings. Pelech is more of a defensive player -- fantasy managers aren't likely to have much interest.