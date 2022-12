Pelech (upper body) was not at practice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech was forced to leave Tuesday's game against St. Louis early when he was injured on a third period hit, courtesy of Robert Bortuzzo. He should be considered day-to-day at this time and will be replaced by Robin Salo on Friday against the Devils, if he is unable to go. Pelech has three goals and 11 points in 27 games this season.