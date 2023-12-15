Pelech (upper body) will be eligible to be activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, but according to coach Lane Lambert, "it's still going to be a while" until the defenseman will be ready to play, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech had only collected three helpers through 16 games before suffering the upper-body injury, so fantasy managers shouldn't feel compelled to track his status. Once activated, the 29-year-old blueliner will likely slot into a top-four role for the Islanders.