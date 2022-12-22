Pelech (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Rangers, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Pelech was injured Dec. 6 and hasn't resumed skating yet. He has three goals and 11 points in 27 contests this season while averaging 20:49 of ice time. Robin Salo has played in six straight games during Pelech's absence and is likely to remain in the lineup Thursday.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Still not skating•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Status for road trip undecided•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Still sidelined•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Sidelined with upper-body issue•