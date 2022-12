Pelech (upper body) won't travel with the Islanders to Boston for Tuesday's matchup with the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech, who has missed the past two games, didn't take part in Monday's practice. The Islanders hope he will be able to join the team on the road at some point. Pelech has three goals, 11 points, 35 shots on net, 41 blocks and 39 hits in 27 games this season.