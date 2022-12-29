Pelech (concussion) will not go on the Islanders' four-game road trip starting Sunday against Seattle, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech has not played since Dec. 6 and Thursday's game against Columbus will mark his 10th straight game out of the lineup. He has yet to begin skating and may not be ready to return when his teammates return home to play Dallas on Jan. 10. Pelech has three goals and 11 points with 39 hits and 41 blocks in 27 games this season.