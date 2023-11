Pelech (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt versus Carolina, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Pelech left Thursday's game versus Washington in the first period and did not return. Coach Lane Lambert said after practice Saturday that Pelech is listed as day-to-day.. Pelech has one assist with 12 hits and 20 blocked shots in nine games this season. Look for Samuel Bolduc to draw back into the lineup.