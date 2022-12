Pelech produced an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Pelech set up a Zach Parise goal in the second period. The helper was Pelech's third point in the last six contests as he continues to contribute offense from the blue line. The 28-year-old defenseman has three goals, eight assists, 33 shots, 39 blocked shots, 38 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 26 appearances this season.