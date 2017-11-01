Islanders' Adam Pelech: Nursing mystery injury
Pelech won't play Thursday against the Capitals due to an unknown ailment, he reports.
Pelech has four assists and 10 PIM through 12 games, but he's recently been demoted from the second power-play unit and that production isn't expected to transfer long term. In his place, Thomas Hickey will slot in.
