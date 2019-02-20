Islanders' Adam Pelech: One point in last 10 games
Pelech has three goals, nine assists, and a rating of plus-15 in 54 games this season.
Pelech will never be mistaken for an offensive defenseman so you have to take his point total with a grain of salt. It's his play in the defensive zone that stands out here. At 6-foot-3 and weight close to 220 points, Pelech gives the Isles a strong physical presence in front of their own net and this is what may be keeping him in the lineup over Thomas Hickey (upper body). If and when the Islanders decide to activate Hickey, if there is no other injury, an unworthy defender will need to be a healthy scratch each game unless a trade is made before the deadline Monday.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Snaps slump in style•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Ends scoreless drought•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless in last seven games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Lends helping hand Monday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Could be healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...