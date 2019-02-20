Pelech has three goals, nine assists, and a rating of plus-15 in 54 games this season.

Pelech will never be mistaken for an offensive defenseman so you have to take his point total with a grain of salt. It's his play in the defensive zone that stands out here. At 6-foot-3 and weight close to 220 points, Pelech gives the Isles a strong physical presence in front of their own net and this is what may be keeping him in the lineup over Thomas Hickey (upper body). If and when the Islanders decide to activate Hickey, if there is no other injury, an unworthy defender will need to be a healthy scratch each game unless a trade is made before the deadline Monday.