Pelech has one point, an assist, in his last 12 games for the Islanders.

Pelech has three goals and seven assists in 59 games for the season. Offense is not a big part of his game, but the Isles would like their defensemen to take calculated risks in the offensive zone to supplement their scoring attack. Pelech is a plus-14 this season on a team that has had their share of defensive and goaltending issues and is developing into a reliable, second pair, stay at home defender.