Islanders' Adam Pelech: One point in last 12 games
Pelech has one point, an assist, in his last 12 games for the Islanders.
Pelech has three goals and seven assists in 59 games for the season. Offense is not a big part of his game, but the Isles would like their defensemen to take calculated risks in the offensive zone to supplement their scoring attack. Pelech is a plus-14 this season on a team that has had their share of defensive and goaltending issues and is developing into a reliable, second pair, stay at home defender.
