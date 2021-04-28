Pelech, like most Islanders, is in a scoring slump with only one point in his last 16 games.

It's probably not fair to point this out as Pelech isn't and shouldn't be relied upon to score goals for the team. He is a defensive defenseman whose job is to keep the puck out of his own net. That being said, he does lead Islander defenders in goals with three. That may say more about the state of the defense than it does about Pelech. Pelech will be a RFA after the season but is expected to remain on Long Island.