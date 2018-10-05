Pelech was a minus-1 and had one shot on goal during the Islanders 2-1 overtime victory over Carolina on Thursday.

Pelech is starting the season paired with Ryan Pulock on what might be the top pair for the Islanders defense. Pelech will be counted on to slow down opposing offenses as he offers very little offensively. Pelech is a physical presence in front of the net and the Islanders hope his strong play in the defensive zone will rub off on Pulock who the team believes may end up being their best overall defender.