Pelech has two points, both assists, and a rating of zero in nine games this season.

Pelech had only eclipsed more than 20 points in a season once when he had 21 in 2018-19. He is not on the team for his offensive abilities but rather for his play in the defensive zone. The problem is that the Islanders are searching for offense from wherever they can find it, including their defenders. Still, Pelech is not the answer to their woes and is best left alone to do what he does best, keeping the puck out of his own net.