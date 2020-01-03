Pelech sustained an injury to his Achilles tendon prior to the Islanders' Jan. 2 game against New Jersey and will miss the rest of the season.

Pelech's injury will test the Islanders' depth on the back end, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up nine points in 38 games this campaign. The 25-year-old, who's undoubtedly headed for injured reserve, will set his sights on getting back to 100 percent ahead of next year's training camp.