Pelech collected three assists -- one on the power play -- through 20:35 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Arizona.

The 23-year-old defenseman had just a single helper through his first eight games of the season, so Tuesday's outburst was definitely unexpected. After all, there haven't been many signs of offensive upside from Pelech in the AHL or NHL to this point. While his recent promotion to the No. 2 power-play unit is definitely encouraging, Pelech is probably still off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.