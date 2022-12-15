Pelech (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 6.
Pelech has missed the last three games with the injury and the move will allow the Islanders to recall another rearguard for depth reasons. Pelech has three goals and 11 points in 27 games this season and is eligible to return at any time.
