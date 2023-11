Pelech suffered an upper-body injury Friday and was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday.

Pelech did not return to Friday's contest against Ottawa after being injured on his second shift of the game early in the opening period. The Islanders went with five defensemen the rest of the way in a 5-3 victory. Pelech has three assists, 15 hits and 28 blocked shots in 16 games this season. He will be forced to miss at least 10 games and 24 days following his placement on LTIR.