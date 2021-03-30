Pelech has a rating of minus-1 in three straight games for the Islanders.

Pelech has been one of the most consistent defenders for the Islanders all season but seems to be suddenly struggling. Pelech has only had a negative rating in eight games this season, and only once has hit happened in consecutive games before this current streak. This is probably just a blip on the radar for Pelech as the season grinds along. Still, the Islanders will need him to find his defensive game sooner rather than later, especially with Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals as the next team on the Islanders' schedule.