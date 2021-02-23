Pelech will be a restricted free agent for the Islanders after the season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Pelech will be finishing up a contract that paid him $1.6 million annually and will be due a significant increase. The Islanders want to keep Pelech with the team but are unlikely to have much room under the cap to get a big deal done. Once again, Pelech, like Ryan Pulock, may have to sign a bridge contract that will last a season or two and wait for the cap to increase before a long-term deal can be completed.