Pelech recorded two assists and one hit in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

With 23:43 of ice time, Pelech played the second most minutes for the Islanders and provided two assists to help the Islanders win their fourth consecutive game. In his past eight games, the 29-year old first pairing defenseman has one goal, five assists, 16 blocked shots, 10 shots on goal and 10 hits. Pelech is limited in his point production - he only has 11 points in 37 games played - but is a solid option for leagues that value blocked shots.