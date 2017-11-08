Islanders' Adam Pelech: Possible he returns Friday
Pelech (undisclosed) could return to action Friday against the Stars, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
"He's pretty healthy," head coach Doug Weight said of Pelech on Wednesday. "Today was a good test, tough practice. Pelly deserves to play so when he's ready he's going to play." We're viewing the two-way defenseman as day-to-day at this time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...