Pelech (undisclosed) could return to action Friday against the Stars, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

"He's pretty healthy," head coach Doug Weight said of Pelech on Wednesday. "Today was a good test, tough practice. Pelly deserves to play so when he's ready he's going to play." We're viewing the two-way defenseman as day-to-day at this time.

