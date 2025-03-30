Pelech logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

The helper was Pelech's first point in six games since he returned from missing a contest due to a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old has continued to play in a shutdown role in the Islanders' top four. He's up to 18 points (all assists) with 98 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 70 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 51 appearances this season. Pelech can give a boost for fantasy managers chasing the physical categories, and he may even chip in a point here or there.