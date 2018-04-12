Pelech had three goals, 16 assists, and a plus-seven rating in his first full NHL season.

The Islanders were a team that had issues on defense all season as they led the league in allowing the most goals against (296). Pelech wasn't the problem however as he proved not be a defensive liability with his plus-seven rating. He doesn't add much offensively, but the Isles would seem to need more players like him to stabilize what is a leaky defensive corps and a shaky goaltending unit. Pelech should have a spot among the top six defensemen next season even if they Islanders bring in reinforcements during free agency.