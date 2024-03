Pelech notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Pelech has four helpers and a plus-6 rating over his last four games. The defenseman stayed warm by helping out on a Kyle MacLean tally in the second period. Pelech is up to 12 points, 44 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 39 hits and a plus-1 rating through 38 outings this season. He should continue to see top-four minutes as a steady defensive presence with modest offensive upside.