Pelech scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.

It was Pelech's third goal and sixth point of the season (42 games). During the 2024-25 regular season, he put up 21 assists in 60 games. Pelech's fantasy value lies in his ability to block shots. He put up one Saturday to bring his season total to 71, but in the absence of offense, he's a tough one-category activation.