General manager Lou Lamoriello stated Thursday that Pelech has completely recovered from the wrist injury that ended his 2019-20 campaign, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech was injured during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Lightning and was unable to play as the Isles were eliminated in the next game. With the Islanders having traded Devon Toews this offseason and Johnny Boychuk retiring, the team will rely on Pelech even more to be a steadying influence in 2020-21.