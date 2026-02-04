Pelech logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Pelech has earned three assists and a plus-5 rating over his last six games. The 31-year-old doesn't add much on offense, but he's providing steady defensive play in a top-four role as a shutdown blueliner. For the season, he's at 10 points, 81 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 37 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-8 rating across 57 outings.