Pelech posted two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Pelech helped out on goals by Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson. The pair of helpers ended Pelech's six-game point drought, and Wednesday was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 17. The defenseman has 18 points, 66 shots on net, 67 hits, 83 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 49 contests.