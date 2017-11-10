Pelech (undisclosed) will not return to action versus the Stars on Friday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Early reports had Pelech as a possibility to suit up against Dallas, but fantasy owners will have to wait a little longer for his return. Scott Mayfield has deputized in Pelech's stead for the Isles' previous two outings and will presumably continue to do so moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories