Pelech (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Edmonton.

Pelech will miss a third consecutive contest Tuesday, and he remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action. The 23-year-old blueliner had a big game Oct. 24 against Arizona, picking up three assists while registering a plus-2 rating, but he's only tallied one helper in the other 11 games he's appeared in this season, so his continued absence will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners.