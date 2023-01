Pelech (head) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup with Toronto, per the NHL media site.

Pelech looks set to play for the first time since Dec. 6 versus the Blues, a stretch of 21 games on injured reserve. The Toronto-born defenseman figures to pair up with long-time partner Ryan Pulock on the Isles' top pair. Despite his return to the lineup, Pelech won't offer more than middling offensive production, having reached the 20-point mark just twice in his seven-year NHL career.