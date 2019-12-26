Pelech only has one goal, six assists, with a plus-3 rating in 35 games this season.

Pelech is a stay at home defender who truly isn't expected to add much offensively. Still, those numbers are down from last season where he did post five goals, 16 assists with a rating of plus-22. The Islanders are searching for offense from anywhere they can get it, but Pelech is not the cure for what ails them.