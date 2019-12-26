Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless in 11 straight games
Pelech only has one goal, six assists, with a plus-3 rating in 35 games this season.
Pelech is a stay at home defender who truly isn't expected to add much offensively. Still, those numbers are down from last season where he did post five goals, 16 assists with a rating of plus-22. The Islanders are searching for offense from anywhere they can get it, but Pelech is not the cure for what ails them.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.