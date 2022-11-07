Pelech hasn't registered a point in his last five games.

Pelech only has four points on the season, and those points have come in two games, as he had a pair of assists versus the Sharks on Oct. 18 and the Rangers on Oct. 26. Other than that, Pelech hasn't helped much offensively. That being said, Pelech has been strong in his defensive zone, as his rating of plus-8 is second on the team to his defense partner, Ryan Pulock, who is at plus-9. Pelech had three goals and 28 points, with a rating of plus-20 last season in 78 games. The Islanders would likely sign up for that production once again this season.