Pelech hasn't registered a point in five straight games.

This comes after Pelech had four points (1G, 3A) in his previous five games. Pelech isn't known for his offensive capabilities as he has never totaled more than five goals or 16 assists in any season. Pelech does have a rating of plus-3 this season which is not quite on pace with the plus-22 rating he had last year. The Islanders play the game from the goaltender on out and Pelech is relied upon to be a strong defensive presence and any offense he can add is considered to be a bonus.