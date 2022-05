Pelech had the best offensive season of his career this past season for the Islanders with three goals and 28 points in 78 games.

Those numbers could've even been better if not for a scoring drought to close out the season when he went 10 straight games without registering a point. Pelech will once again be expected to anchor the Islanders' defense next season as he will be in the second year of an eight-year, $46 million contract.