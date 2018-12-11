Pelech has been held scoreless in his last seven games and only has one point, a goal, in his last 12 contests for the Islanders.

Pelech isn't on the team for his offensive capabilities. What Pelech does best is to help lock down an opponent. Pelech has a rating of plus-8 which leads all Islander defenders. The Islanders are struggling to score of late and head coach Barry Trotz has let it be known that he would like his defensemen to get involved in the offensive zone, but Pelech doesn't have the skill set to take advantage of such opportunities.