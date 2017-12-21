Pelech hasn't registered a point in his last seven games and still hasn't lit the lamp this season.

Pelech isn't on the team for his offensive ability, but it would still be nice if he could chip in a goal here and there. He does have 11 apples this season, which is already more than he totaled all of last year. However, Pelech's minus-5 rating is an area of concern even though that mark can't be totally attributed to him, as the Isles' goaltending tandem of Thomas Greiss and Jaroslav Halak has proven to be one of the worst in the NHL at this point in the season.