Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless in last seven games
Pelech hasn't registered a point in his last seven games and still hasn't lit the lamp this season.
Pelech isn't on the team for his offensive ability, but it would still be nice if he could chip in a goal here and there. He does have 11 apples this season, which is already more than he totaled all of last year. However, Pelech's minus-5 rating is an area of concern even though that mark can't be totally attributed to him, as the Isles' goaltending tandem of Thomas Greiss and Jaroslav Halak has proven to be one of the worst in the NHL at this point in the season.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Tacks on two more assists•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Contributes helper Saturday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Reentering lineup after injury•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Remains sidelined•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Possible he returns Friday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Remains sidelined•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...