Pelech recorded two hits, two blocked shots, and had a rating of plus-1 in the Islanders 3-1 victory over the Panthers on Thursday.

Pelech only has one goal and six assists in 30 games this season. Pelech is not offensively gifted as his game is more of the defensive variety. Pelech has never had more than five goals or 21 points in any season and this campaign won't be any different.