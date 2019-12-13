Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless once again
Pelech recorded two hits, two blocked shots, and had a rating of plus-1 in the Islanders 3-1 victory over the Panthers on Thursday.
Pelech only has one goal and six assists in 30 games this season. Pelech is not offensively gifted as his game is more of the defensive variety. Pelech has never had more than five goals or 21 points in any season and this campaign won't be any different.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Breaks drought with helper•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless in five straight•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: First multi-point effort•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Slow start to season•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Top-pair defender•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Two points in four playoff games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.