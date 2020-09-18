Head coach Barry Trotz said Pelech (wrist) will need surgery after suffering an injury in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Lightning, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Pelech was a surprise scratch ahead of Thursday's Game 6. He delivered seven hits and a blocked shot in 31:59 during Game 5, but Trotz said he finished that contest due to adrenaline. Pelech is an integral part of the Islanders' defensive structure. Per Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Pelech's injury is a broken wrist. No timeline has been provided for Pelech's availability ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.