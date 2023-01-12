Pelech (head) participated in an optional skate with several other players on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This would be the next step in his progression toward a return to the lineup. Pelech will miss his 16th straight game Thursday versus the Wild. The team would like Pelech to take part in a full practice before returning to game action, but that could be difficult as the Islanders have four games in the next six nights and nine games in the next 16 days before the All-Star break. Practice time will be limited for the team. Pelech won't play Thursday, and even Saturday versus the Canadiens would seem unlikely, but perhaps Monday against the Capitals could be a legitimate option.