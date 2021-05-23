Pelech is scoreless with a rating of minus-2 as the Islanders and Penguins have split the first four games of their playoff series.

The lack of points is not a surprise as Pelech only had 14 points in 56 games during the regular season, but his minus-2 is a concern as he was a team-leading plus-15 this season. The Islanders, who struggled to score during the last few weeks of the regular season, have scored four goals in three of the four games versus the Penguins but have also given up 11 goals in that four-game span. Pelech and company will need to tighten up defensively if they want to advance to the next round.