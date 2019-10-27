Islanders' Adam Pelech: Slow start to season
Pelech only has a single assist and a rating of minus-1 in 10 games this season.
While Pelech will never be mistaken for an offensive dynamo, the Islanders were certainly hoping for more than one point in 10 games. What is even more concerning is the minus rating as Pelech was a plus-22 in 78 games last year. This could be just a slow start to the season, but more will be expected out of Pelech as the season progresses.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Top-pair defender•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Two points in four playoff games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Two points in last three games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Spoils shutout in loss•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: One point in last 10 games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Snaps slump in style•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.