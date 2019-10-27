Pelech only has a single assist and a rating of minus-1 in 10 games this season.

While Pelech will never be mistaken for an offensive dynamo, the Islanders were certainly hoping for more than one point in 10 games. What is even more concerning is the minus rating as Pelech was a plus-22 in 78 games last year. This could be just a slow start to the season, but more will be expected out of Pelech as the season progresses.