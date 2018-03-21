Islanders' Adam Pelech: Snaps 16 game pointless streak
Pelech snapped a 16 game pointless streak with his third goal of the season Tuesday versus Pittsburgh.
Pelech only has three goals and seven assists in 44 games for the Islanders this season. He is the definition of a defensive defenseman. Pelech uses his size to clear out the crease and keep the opponents best offensive players off the scoreboard. He's a solid defender but one who is unlikely to ever produce an offensive season worthy of fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: One point in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Might be Isles' best overall defender•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Turning into solid defender•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless in last seven games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Tacks on two more assists•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Contributes helper Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...