Pelech snapped a 16 game pointless streak with his third goal of the season Tuesday versus Pittsburgh.

Pelech only has three goals and seven assists in 44 games for the Islanders this season. He is the definition of a defensive defenseman. Pelech uses his size to clear out the crease and keep the opponents best offensive players off the scoreboard. He's a solid defender but one who is unlikely to ever produce an offensive season worthy of fantasy consideration.