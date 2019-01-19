Islanders' Adam Pelech: Snaps slump in style
Pelech tallied two assists, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Friday's 2-0 win over the Capitals.
Pelech had only mustered one assist in his previous 15 outings. The 24-year-old has garnered only three goals and 10 points in 43 games and has very limited fantasy value as a result.
