Islanders' Adam Pelech: Solid defender
Pelech has one assist and is a plus three in eight games for the Islanders this season.
Pelech has proved to be a solid and reliable defenseman for the Islanders. While he doesn't have one top skill that will make him stand out for fantasy owners, he doesn't have any deficiencies either. He is rewarding the Islanders faith in him as they signed Pelech to a four-year contract over the summer.
