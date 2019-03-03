Islanders' Adam Pelech: Spoils shutout in loss
Pelech scored his fourth goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia.
The goal was Pelech's first since Dec. 12. The Islanders' blueliner also blocked a pair of shots in the loss and dished out two hits for good measure.
