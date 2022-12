Pelech's (upper body) status for the Islanders' trip out west that begins Friday in Arizona has yet to be determined, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It may take a couple of days to figure out if Pelech is close enough to a return to make it worth him traveling with the team. He's missed three games already and could be placed on injured reserve if he doesn't make sufficient progress prior to the inter-conference part of the Islanders' road trip.