Pelech, who is dealing with a suspected concussion, has yet to begin skating coach Lane Lambert told reporters Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Pelech has already been out of action for the previous nine contests and looks no closer to getting back onto the ice. As long as the defenseman isn't sidelined too much longer, he should still have enough time to get back over the 20-point threshold for the second consecutive season.

