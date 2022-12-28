Pelech, who is dealing with a suspected concussion, has yet to begin skating coach Lane Lambert told reporters Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Pelech has already been out of action for the previous nine contests and looks no closer to getting back onto the ice. As long as the defenseman isn't sidelined too much longer, he should still have enough time to get back over the 20-point threshold for the second consecutive season.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Still not skating•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Status for road trip undecided•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Still sidelined•